King Charles Shares The Heartwarming Reason William's New Title Is So Significant
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son inherited the throne and became King Charles III. Before Charles ascended, he held the honor of being the Prince of Wales, a title he received when he was only 9 years old, per BBC. As he addressed Great Britain for the first time as king, Charles announced that he was naming his eldest son, William, and his wife, Catherine, the new Prince and Princess of Wales.
"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty," King Charles revealed. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."
And in a speech delivered in Welsh at The Welsh Parliament (per Longview News-Journal), Charles explained that the new honor could not be more fitting for his future heir "whose love for this corner of the Earth is made all the greater by the years he himself has spent here."
William and Kate lived in Wales as newlyweds
William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, have a special connection with the country. The couple lived on the island of Anglesey between 2011 and 2013 during William's Royal Air Force training, per Hello! Magazine. The future king and queen consort rented a four-bedroom farmhouse on the Bodorgan Estate, with access to a private beach and views of Newborough Forest. "This island has been our first home together, and it will always be an immensely special place for us both. Catherine and I look forward to returning again and again over the coming years with our family," William said at the time. "I know that I speak for Catherine when I say that I have never in my life known somewhere as beautiful and as welcoming as Anglesey."
And William and Kate kept their promise, bringing Prince George and Princess Charlotte with them during an official visit to Wales to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend, per People. William also touched base with the leading politician in Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford, after receiving his new title. During the conversation, the prince promised to serve the people of Wales "with humility and great respect."
Kate Middleton is ready for her new role as Princess of Wales
As the new Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton has some big shoes to fill — the last woman to publicly use the title was her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. While the comparisons to the people's princess could be intimidating, a source said that Kate is more than ready to take on her new role. "The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path," an insider told the Mirror.
Like her predecessor, Catherine is involved in a variety of charities, with a keen focus on issues that impact early childhood development. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Guardian that he believes that the princess will want that to be her legacy. Her husband, William, Prince of Wales, has been quick to point out that "no one is trying to fill my mother's shoes." Instead, he and Catherine will be working to forge their own paths. "It's about making your own future and your own destiny and Kate will do a very good job of that," William said, per The Guardian.