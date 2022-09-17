King Charles Shares The Heartwarming Reason William's New Title Is So Significant

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son inherited the throne and became King Charles III. Before Charles ascended, he held the honor of being the Prince of Wales, a title he received when he was only 9 years old, per BBC. As he addressed Great Britain for the first time as king, Charles announced that he was naming his eldest son, William, and his wife, Catherine, the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty," King Charles revealed. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

And in a speech delivered in Welsh at The Welsh Parliament (per Longview News-Journal), Charles explained that the new honor could not be more fitting for his future heir "whose love for this corner of the Earth is made all the greater by the years he himself has spent here."