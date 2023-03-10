New FDA Mammogram Guidelines Could Be A Game Changer In Breast Cancer Early Detection

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer worldwide. Every year there are approximately 264,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States and around 2,400 men, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. Being an older woman puts you at the most risk of developing breast cancer. The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends women start breast cancer screening at age 50, with scheduled mammograms biennially.

Mammograms are the most popular type of breast cancer screening, which includes x-rays of the breast to expose any cancerous tissues. However, mammograms don't treat all breasts equally — particularly dense breast tissue that can make evaluating the results more challenging.



The Food & Drug Administration has created new guidelines surrounding mammogram reports that can improve early detection, better inform patients, and make many aware of secondary exams.