Ana De Armas Gives Us A Crash Course At The 2023 Oscars On How Not To Recreate An Iconic Look

You may have first seen Ana De Armas in her iconic role in 2019's "Knives Out" before her star rose over the last few years in Hollywood. When asked what she would say to her younger self about being nominated for an Oscar in 2023, Ana De Armas told Variety, "Without sounding pretentious, I think I would probably believe it."

The actress explained, "Since I was a little girl, I think I was always very ambitious, and I always knew what I wanted to go for. Maybe not the Oscars, but I knew I wanted to grow, and I wanted to meet incredible people, and I wanted to be an artist." De Armas added that though she represented the film "Blonde" alone at the Oscars, she knew it wouldn't have been possible without her collaborators at Netflix.

The styling in "Blonde" is spot-on, recreating historic Marilyn Monroe looks throughout its fictionalized storylines. De Armas stunned in Netflix's adaptation of the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name, but when it came to her Oscars look, some fans felt she fell a bit flat. It certainly won't make a list of the most iconic Oscars dresses from the last 20 years.