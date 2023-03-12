Oscars 2023: All The Worst-Dressed Stars

We have to admit: the champagne carpet didn't give us as many fashion faux pas as the classic red carpet usually does. In general, the attendees of the 2023 Oscars came dressed to impress, and we saw many more unforgettably good looks than we do at the average awards show. Still, that doesn't mean that there weren't any fashion offenders to walk the carpet. We're used to seeing iconic Oscars dresses every year at the ceremony that honors the best in cinema. Unfortunately, a few of the looks from this year will stick in folks' minds for the wrong reasons.

While the Oscars is one of the biggest events in Hollywood, it felt extra star-studded this year with plenty of fan-favorite celebs and incredible forces in cinema. Consequently, it was with a heavy heart that we had to add some of our all-time faves to our definitive 'worst dressed' list. We know, however, that all's fair in love and fashion, and just like this year's Oscars, this 'worst dressed' list is one for the books.