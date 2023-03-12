Oscars 2023: All The Best Hair Trends (And Fails)

Fans are always eagerly anticipating the big wins at the Oscars each year. We wonder which stars are going to show up, who's going to take home an award, and perhaps after last year's Chris Rock and Will Smith debacle, if any crazy altercations might take place.

But before the main event began indoors, everyone's attention was on the outside of the building as we eagerly awaited the outfits and hairstyles of Hollywood's elite. You know half the fun of watching is judging who among our favorite celebrities is the best-dressed at the Oscars and which stars missed the mark.

The Oscars red carpet is where all the eccentricity and beauty come out to play, and, as always, we are here to take note of our faves. This year we got some particularly amazing (and not-so-amazing) hair trends that already have social media either hyping them up or putting them on blast for their audacity. From classy to questionable, here are all the best hair trends and fails of the Oscars 2023.