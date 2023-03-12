All The Trendy Rosette Looks At The Oscars 2023, Ranked

Did you notice a fashion trend blooming at the Oscars this year? Among the many '90s fashion trends making a comeback these days, rosettes that give us total Carrie Bradshaw flashbacks are making the rounds on the runways and the red –– or should we say champagne –– carpets. From Christian Siriano's Fall 2023 show to Willy Chavarria at New York Fashion Week, the top designers proved that this trend is for everyone (via Fashion Magazine).

That's when some of the most fashionable celebs started taking this look on for themselves. Per People, Zendaya's pretty in pink rosette-covered gown at the 2023 SAG Awards was sweet and elegant, and Harry Styles' show-stopping Nina Ricci suit at the 2023 BRIT Awards was a true fashion statement. Emma D'Arcy, Eddie Redmayne, and Lizzo, among others, were soon to follow, proving that rosettes are as versatile as they are on-trend. As a result, it's really no wonder that the stars committed to rosettes at the 2023 Oscars. So, which stars rocked the rosette trend, and how did they choose to do it? We have them ranked from worst to best.