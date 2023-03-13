Tati Gabrielle Discusses Avoiding LGBTQ+ Stereotypes In Her Projects - Exclusive

Tati Gabrielle also simply wants networks to listen. "The networks can listen more to the fans and pander more to them by listening [and] understanding that when they're shouting their outrage toward things, it's not just because they want to be bratty and they want to be whatever, [but] they want to be represented properly," she explained. "They want to see themselves. We all watch movies as children and [find] a piece of [ourselves in] a character, and that's what [gives] us inspiration or hope for our own future. If they listen a little bit more, we can go a lot further."

While representation has gotten miles better even in the past decade, some shows still make mistakes. Gabrielle's series "The 100" faced a lot of fan outrage after killing off a woman of color, Lexa, who was dating the show's main character, Clarke — only to give Clarke a boyfriend.

Gabrielle believes productions can take more steps to be more inclusive. "More shows should have a consultant of some sort," she said. "In LGBT, if you're going to touch on our field and in that topic, have a consultant — have somebody that you can directly ask. Don't guess, because that's often the problem." She added, "The showrunners that we had for 'The 100,' they tried, and they were trying to be inclusive with that. But I think they didn't have enough education and enough information around it. Have a consultant, or make sure you're educated."

Fans can learn more about PFLAG's mission and make a donation at PFLAG.org.