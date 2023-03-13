Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Ready To Return To One Of Her Pre-Royalty Gigs

Meghan Markle is living proof of how much your life changes when you marry into the royal family. Sure –– "Cinderella" made becoming a royal by marriage look like nothing but perks, but the Duchess of Sussex learned firsthand that real-life royalty is far from a fairytale. Besides the strict rules that royals have to follow, the lack of privacy in everyday life, and the intense scrutiny at the hands of the press, becoming a part of the royal family also means giving up a lot of the things that make you feel like yourself. For Meghan, there were many hobbies, passions, and career paths that were left behind to make room for her royal role.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family, it's clear that the couple has been striving to build a life that allows them to do the things they want to do and pursue their own passions. From their Netflix deal to the release of Harry's memoir, "Spare," and even welcoming a daughter to the family, the pair has accomplished quite a bit in the three years since their historic split from the royals. There's no doubt that this is just the beginning of their personal projects. In fact, sources say that Meghan is eager to return to one of her passions from before she met Harry, Duke of Sussex and this project may be next on the docket.