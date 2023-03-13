13 Leather Looks For The Office, Brunch, And Beyond
Leather is having a glorious moment. Top designers like Hermès are featuring leather in looks that range as wide as rain gear to evening wear. And with hashtags like #leatheroutfit garnering millions of views on TikTok, we're more than happy to indulge our whims as well. But leather — even many stylish vegan leather options — can come at a premium price.
With this in mind, looking for versatile pieces is always a good strategy. For example, a smoking hot lime green leather skirt with a devilishly high slit might be the perfect look for that one specific concert you've been waiting months for, but an avocado hue with a to-the-knee slit might be a better value. It can achieve a similar look but also offer more versatility if you're looking to incorporate a little leather into your career wear.
But, as logical as that is, sometimes you just need that pop of night-out color. No arguments there. Luckily, the runways are inspiring day-to-day leather looks that are ready for everything.
The dazzle is in the details
You can't go wrong with a pair of stirrup leather leggings, but this look is also a prime example of how you can style them in a way that goes from day to night. The metallic trench and shoes give it an extra trendy edge, and then the added heart-shaped leather cell phone pouch finishes the look. We love the balance of boujee and minimalist. The leather paired with the statement necklace is elegant, but then the adorable Bandolier cell phone holder adds a touch of simple harmony.
Say yes to dress shorts
Fun fact — you can never have too many pairs of leather shorts. And this baby blue short set? It will not let you down; it's ready for a fierce meander through the best street food area or an elegant night out. Obviously, monochromatic is on-trend, but you could also pair it with a fun pair of chunky black biker boots to switch it up. Start with a pair of Shiny Faux Leather Shorts from Nordstrom, and then play with blazer lengths and colors.
A pop of red leather makes a big statement
Sure, sometimes Beyoncé accessorizes outfits with golden Grammys, which is admittedly tough to recreate in real life. But in a Valentine's Day post, she poses in a red leather mini-skirt look that you can duplicate for under $40. Here, she pairs an oversize button-down shirt with a scarlet mini and a stiletto heel. Luckily, Lulu's has a similar skirt in vegan leather. You can match this style with a white shirt or get playful with an oversized blazer or distressed tee.
Mix leather pieces with feminine lace
TikToker @ginbryz posted a roundup of ZARA leather looks, and it's the reminder we all need to diversify our leather lineup. For us, the slight-crop leather puffer vest is an absolute take-our-paycheck moment, but we wouldn't mind that oversized leather button-down if it magically showed up in our closet either. Of course, our favorite part is that all these leather pieces work well with lace, since both are set to be at the forefront of TikTok fashion in 2023.
Wear this look all day, every day
If you're in the mood for leather inspiration, join us in the joyous fashion rabbit hole of the Alexander McQueen Instagram feed. The simplicity of this black-and-white look is easily channeled into a more affordable price point, but the key is the balance of flirty frills and edgier leather. Dirholl offers a cute riff on this skirt style, found on Amazon. Or, if you're all in, snag the original for a cool $1,650 on Browns; pair it with your favorite leather coat, and voilà!
Pair sherpa-lined leather with a maxi look
Style maven Ellie May, who posts on Instagram as @petiteelliee, is known for her petite styling tips. She demonstrates how a chunkier leather coat can elevate an all-black outfit. It's a playful blend of rugged femininity with a long slit skirt and a simple half-sleeve tee. May accessorizes the look with square aviator-style sunnies and a pair of versatile black booties, like these suede ankle boots from Duo. And Commense has a similar sherpa-trimmed leather coat, which has a 5-star rating. Altogether, it's a super chic look.
Leather joggers are always the answer
Midday coffee date? Popping into the office, but just for a couple of hours? Leather joggers answer the question of what to wear in these scenarios. TikToker Jessica Indries shared this monochromatic leather joggers look; it checks all the boxes, then adds more boxes and checks those, too. It's just that good. The latte color just works, and the styling has that casual cool vibe that always feels comfortable and confident, perfect for when you want to look professional but still stylish.
Channel the endless confidence of a pencil skirt
One way to incorporate leather into your everyday workwear is with a pencil skirt; it's a sharp look that pairs well with blazers and beyond. Soften the styling with a kitten heel or add a bit of edge with a knee-high boot. Either way, the straight, crisp line conveys a sense of cool confidence — equally handy in the boardroom and late-night cocktail lounge alike. Just be sure to try on a few styles to be sure the waistline fits comfortably — even after a day sitting at a desk.
Everything's stunning under a leather trench
It seems every now and again, we all take a hot minute to wonder whether or not trench coats are in style. But the answer is yes, indeed! Trench coats are an enduring classic. But that doesn't mean we can't shake it up a little, and TikTok fashion guru Davida Janae's spin on the leather trench is proof. She was sure to include a high-low look, which we love. It's easy to forget to pop a trench over a shorter skirt, but she makes it look so darn good.
The magic of monochromatic — but go leather
What's not to love with this deep ruby look? The varied shades of red, combined with contrasting textures, create both continuity and visual interest. None of the shades are overly bright; instead, they complement one another — all having an earthiness that makes them work really well together. Again, this is a look that easily translates to work, brunch, or an evening out. Plus, it looks cozy AF, so we can't get enough.
If you can only have one leather piece ...
Go faux or authentic, but a take a cue from Kendall Jenner's chic leather pants. They're often the outfit solution when you're not quite sure how formally (or informally) to dress. And it might be a bold statement, but black leather pants, like these from Jones New York, are more versatile than the LBD because the pants-top combinations are nearly endless — and that's before you switch it up with your shoe choice. But in the end, you can't go wrong pairing them with a floral button-down.
Vintage leather is cool girl goals
One of the best things about leather is that it gets softer over time, giving it character. One of the best places to get that chill vibe without the wait is in stores that sell vintage clothing. If you look for consignment stores, thrift shops, or vintage clothing boutiques, you can score deals on leather goods with the added swagger of uniqueness. Plus, leather holds up well throughout the years, and reseller shops help give gorgeous clothes a second fashion life.
Simple and sexy — a bandeau is incredibly versatile
Embrace the bandeau if you're looking for a leather statement piece. It's easy — and gorgeous — to default to a more significant option like a coat or skirt, but a small, ultra-feminine leather top can make a lasting impression. The neutral hue of this Leoce bandeau will always be on-trend and at-the-ready to be worn on its own or as a peek-a-boo moment beneath a deep-V blouse or open-back sweater. Plus, we couldn't help but explore, and — yes! — they offer a matching leather skirt.