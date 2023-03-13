13 Leather Looks For The Office, Brunch, And Beyond

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Leather is having a glorious moment. Top designers like Hermès are featuring leather in looks that range as wide as rain gear to evening wear. And with hashtags like #leatheroutfit garnering millions of views on TikTok, we're more than happy to indulge our whims as well. But leather — even many stylish vegan leather options — can come at a premium price.

With this in mind, looking for versatile pieces is always a good strategy. For example, a smoking hot lime green leather skirt with a devilishly high slit might be the perfect look for that one specific concert you've been waiting months for, but an avocado hue with a to-the-knee slit might be a better value. It can achieve a similar look but also offer more versatility if you're looking to incorporate a little leather into your career wear.

But, as logical as that is, sometimes you just need that pop of night-out color. No arguments there. Luckily, the runways are inspiring day-to-day leather looks that are ready for everything.