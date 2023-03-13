Bo And Hope's Big Return Has Days Of Our Lives Fans On The Edge Of Their Seats

"Days of Our Lives" viewers couldn't be more excited about the long-awaited return of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and his wife Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). The duo is one of the most beloved super couples to ever appear in Salem, and fans have missed them since their exits from the soap opera. However, the pair were reunited in July 2022 when they both appeared on the sudser's spin-off series, "Beyond Salem." During the show's five-episode run, it was revealed that Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) had been keeping Bo's body cryogenically frozen since his death. After Megan collected the three prisms, which hold advanced medical technology and secrets, she was able to bring Bo back to life.

Since then, fans haven't seen anything from Bo and Hope. However, they're making their way back to "Days of Our Lives" this week. Although Hope doesn't know that Bo is alive and back in his body just yet, the discovery is sure to be one that viewers won't soon forget. It appears that an exciting new storyline is about to unfold on the Peacock sudser, and viewers aren't going to want to miss a moment of the action.

Recently, the soap released a promo teasing Bo and Hope's iconic return to the flagship series, and fans had a lot to say about their exciting comeback.