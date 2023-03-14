General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Understands Why Willow Gave Carly A Free Pass On Her Lies

Given the fact that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) have been feuding for what seems like ages, fans weren't shocked when it was revealed that Nina was Willow's mother, and Willow reacted badly. Not being able to even stand the sight of Nina, Willow's horror at the revelation was beyond imagining. However, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) had known for several months about the two women's mother/daughter connection, and only revealed the truth when everyone learned that Willow had leukemia and would die without a bone marrow transplant. What did come as a shock to the fans, considering that Carly has messed with quite a few paternity situations over the years, was that Willow forgave Carly in the blink of an eye.

While Willow has always maintained a "good girl" persona, she's not exactly above reproach given that she kept quiet about the fact that Carly's husband Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Nina were in love after their experiences in Nixon Falls. Willow also kept her pregnancy a secret for a time, and later she hid her leukemia diagnosis from her boyfriend, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). As often happens on soap operas, secrets have a tendency to get out, and the fans could see the fallout of the Nina/Willow connection coming a mile away.

MacMullen had previously opened up about Willow's cancer journey, and also had some thoughts about Willow's interaction with Carly after the major reveal.