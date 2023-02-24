General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Opens Up About Willow's Cancer Journey

The choice Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) made to conceal her leukemia diagnosis on "General Hospital" made fans furious. The pregnant woman also prolonged her cancer treatment until the third trimester, thus ensuring the baby's safety. Willow eventually did give birth and the show's choice to use a much older baby to portray the newborn amused the fans. However, Willow had no idea that her rival, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) was her mother, but when the secret came out, Nina was sadly not a viable bone marrow donor. Baby Amelia's stem cells — via its leftover umbilical cord and placental material — were also not enough to save Willow's life.

It's been a long journey for Willow and her cancer diagnosis, and Nina's paramour, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), has been lobbying for someone to help Willow connect with her birth mother in what appears to be Willow's final days on Earth. She's repeatedly refused to engage Nina in any way. Sonny's son, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), is also Willow's husband, but he's been estranged from his father because Sonny fell for Nina when he had amnesia and chose to stay with her. Sonny is furious that Michael also refuses to ask Willow to connect with her mother. The race to find a possible donor is seemingly over, and Willow's days are numbered.

Amid the storyline, MacMullen recently shared her thoughts on Willow's progression.