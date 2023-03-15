Donald Trump's Unexpected Claim About How Queen Elizabeth And Princess Diana Really Felt About Him
We're certainly not surprised to hear that former president and current presidential hopeful, Donald Trump, has said something shocking. But, this time around, he took things even further than we'd come to expect. As Donald Trump's 2024 campaign gets underway, he's sure to pull out all the stops to try to secure the Republican nomination for a second time. Among the political moves Trump will certainly be making as a part of his campaign is releasing a book.
Trump's upcoming tome is entitled simply "Letters to Trump" and it's comprised of 150 letters written by public figures and addressed to the former president. Among the celebrities and presidents who wrote to him, Trump's new book will reportedly include messages from Oprah Winfrey and Princess Diana, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II. We can only imagine what someone like Diana might have to say in a letter to the controversial politician.
But, as far as its recipient is concerned, folks are sure to be surprised by what the People's Princess had to tell him. Trump has made some rather unexpected comments about the contents of his book thus far, especially how some beloved women allegedly treated him.
Trump's latest crass claims will shock royal watchers
If you're struggling to imagine what Queen Elizabeth II or Princess Diana would have said to Donald Trump, the former president wants to put it into his own words before you can actually hear theirs. As he told Breitbart, "I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**." Trump hopes to make the point that plenty of famous types adored him before he announced his initial presidential run.
In the words of his son, Donald Trump Jr.: "My father has lived an amazing life and has been around some of the most interesting people in the world." He went on to add, "It's amazing how quickly their adoration of him changed when he ran for office as a Republican. 'Letters to Trump' shows you exactly how they felt about him and how phony their newfound disdain truly is."
It's safe to say that Trump Sr. has a similar hope with regard to how his book will be received. For now, though, the presidential hopeful simply says this of the folks who will read it: "I think they're going to see a very fascinating life." As of now, "Letters to Trump" is set to be released on April 25 and will set you back $99 minimum.