Donald Trump's Unexpected Claim About How Queen Elizabeth And Princess Diana Really Felt About Him

We're certainly not surprised to hear that former president and current presidential hopeful, Donald Trump, has said something shocking. But, this time around, he took things even further than we'd come to expect. As Donald Trump's 2024 campaign gets underway, he's sure to pull out all the stops to try to secure the Republican nomination for a second time. Among the political moves Trump will certainly be making as a part of his campaign is releasing a book.

Trump's upcoming tome is entitled simply "Letters to Trump" and it's comprised of 150 letters written by public figures and addressed to the former president. Among the celebrities and presidents who wrote to him, Trump's new book will reportedly include messages from Oprah Winfrey and Princess Diana, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II. We can only imagine what someone like Diana might have to say in a letter to the controversial politician.

But, as far as its recipient is concerned, folks are sure to be surprised by what the People's Princess had to tell him. Trump has made some rather unexpected comments about the contents of his book thus far, especially how some beloved women allegedly treated him.