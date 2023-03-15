Sarah Ferguson Recalls Wild Bachelorette Party With Princess Diana

Before they were royals, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana shared a close relationship. "I loved her from the minute I met her when I was 14 to the minute she passed away," Fergie told The Telegraph in 2021. "There was nobody like her and there never will be." Behind Fergie and Diana's fast friendship was a lot of common ground. Besides being 4th cousins, their mothers were best friends at school.

As they entered adulthood, the two women shared a weekly lunch date. Diana married into the royal family first, and Fergie was a loyal friend. "She was two years younger than I, and I strove to support and protect her as I would a younger sister — as I still do today, as a best friend," the Duchess of York wrote in her 1996 autobiography.

Then in 1985, Diana helped introduce her friend to Prince Andrew. Fergie and Andrew's romance began when the two sat together a Royal Ascot dinner. "I said to [Diana], 'Oh, Andrew's really good-looking,'" Fergie reminisced in a 2021 People interview. "And she said, 'Duh, Fergs!'" Diana, who Fergie called "Duch," also arranged for the new couple to enjoy time together at Prince Charles' Highgrove house. By 1986, Fergie and Andrew were engaged, and Diana helped start a new royal tradition in honor of her friend's upcoming wedding. Fergie was the first royal to enjoy a bachelorette, or hen party, and it was definitely a night to remember.