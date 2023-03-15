Queen Camilla Steps Out In One Of Queen Elizabeth's Most Cherished Pieces Of Jewelry

It is no secret that the women of the royal family frequently pay homage to passed members by wearing their jewels. For example, Kate Middleton wore Princess Diana's famed Lover's Knot tiara for the first time since becoming Princess of Wales at the November 2022 state visit with the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa. And since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Consort Camilla has been seen wearing staples from the Queen Elizabeth's jewelry collection. She wore a matching set of the queen's sapphire and diamond jewels, including a bracelet, necklace, and tiara, also during her first state visit as queen consort in November 2022.

Camilla again paid homage to her late mother-in-law by wearing one of her allegedly most-prized pieces of jewelry for the March 15 Ladies Day at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire, England. The Cheltenham Festival is a horse-racing competition that spans four days, challenging some of the most decorated horses and jockeys to win the coveted Gold Cup, which entails a purse of more than €350,000, just under U.S. $370,000 at the time of writing. The queen's piece is a perfect match for the occasion.