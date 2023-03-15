Days Of Our Lives Head Writer Explains How Bo And Hope's Long-Awaited Comeback Came To Be
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been waiting a very long time to see Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) back on the soap opera together. In 2022, Reckell and Alfonso signed on to reprise their iconic roles as the two halves of the epic super couple for the sudser's spin-off series "Beyond Salem." During that five-episode arc, Bo was seen in heaven, where he's been since dying from a brain tumor in Hope's arms in 2015. Meanwhile, Hope was busy in Canada as she looked to take down Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson), who was plotting and scheming to get her hands on the three prisms.
By the end of the season, Megan had gathered the prisms and it was revealed that she had been keeping Bo's body cryogenically frozen. Megan used the technology from the prisms to bring Bo back to life and fans watched as the beloved character opened his eyes for the first time. Now, Bo and Hope are returning to the flagship series, and viewers couldn't be more excited.
Recently, the soap's head writer, Ron Carlivati, opened up about the process of getting Bo and Hope back to "Days of Our Lives," and what fans can expect during their highly-anticipated storyline.
Bo and Hope are finally back on DOOL
"Days of Our Lives" head writer Ron Carlivati recently sat down for an interview with Soap Opera Digest and revealed the process of getting Bo and Hope Brady back to the show. Carlivati admitted that he was hopeful that he'd be able to continue the iconic couple's journey following "Beyond Salem." However, he wasn't sure exactly how it would happen. Then when he began writing the storyline involving Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) dying and needing the orchid to stay healthy, he knew that it was an opportunity to bring Bo and Hope back, as well as Megan Hathaway and Harris Michaels (Steve Burton). When "Days of Our Lives" moved to Peacock, that's when things were really set into motion and it was decided that the story should be told on the mother show.
Carlivati confessed that he knew that with Bo and Hope's return that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) would also need to return for the epic storyline. With all the pieces in place, it was time to bring Bo and Hope back to the show, and fans are finally set to watch how it all plays out.
"This is old-school 'Days of Our Lives', and it's something that the audience has waited a very, very long time to see. You won't want to miss it," Carlivati teased of Bo and Hope's exciting return.