Days Of Our Lives Head Writer Explains How Bo And Hope's Long-Awaited Comeback Came To Be

"Days of Our Lives" fans have been waiting a very long time to see Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) back on the soap opera together. In 2022, Reckell and Alfonso signed on to reprise their iconic roles as the two halves of the epic super couple for the sudser's spin-off series "Beyond Salem." During that five-episode arc, Bo was seen in heaven, where he's been since dying from a brain tumor in Hope's arms in 2015. Meanwhile, Hope was busy in Canada as she looked to take down Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson), who was plotting and scheming to get her hands on the three prisms.

By the end of the season, Megan had gathered the prisms and it was revealed that she had been keeping Bo's body cryogenically frozen. Megan used the technology from the prisms to bring Bo back to life and fans watched as the beloved character opened his eyes for the first time. Now, Bo and Hope are returning to the flagship series, and viewers couldn't be more excited.

Recently, the soap's head writer, Ron Carlivati, opened up about the process of getting Bo and Hope back to "Days of Our Lives," and what fans can expect during their highly-anticipated storyline.