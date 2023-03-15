The Pros And Cons Of Face Shaving For Women

Shaving your face is natural no matter what gender you are. While there has long been a stigma surrounding face shaving among women, social media, particularly TikTok, is opening a discussion on this form of self-care. In one video, TikTok user @thatgirlsare noted, "It's not only men that have thick, dark facial hair. And it's not only men that shave their face with razors." She added, "Let's normalize some girls having thick dark facial hair and using razors to shave." Face shaving, also known as dermaplaning, can remove vellus hairs (peach fuzz) and terminal hair or dark facial hair.

Although some women, like @thatgirlsare, use a body razor, experts recommend you use an eyebrow razor for face shaving. Dermatologist Mona Gohara explained why to USA Today. She said, "It's different from a regular razor, because you can get a better angle with the long dermaplaning tools and it's also less sharp than razors, which are meant to cut thick hairs." So what's the right way to approach face shaving?

Before putting the eyebrow razor on your skin, ensure your face is clean and without makeup. Second, wet your face and use shaving cream or gel such as aloe vera. As you shave, hold your skin tight and shave the hair in the direction it grows. Lastly, moisturize. Razor subscription service Jill demonstrates this process in a brief tutorial on TikTok. Despite having many benefits, face shaving has certain drawbacks. Here are the positive and negative sides.