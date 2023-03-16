Holly Robinson Peete On Why Queens Court Is A Standout Among Dating Shows - Exclusive Interview

How did the concept of the masquerade party come to be when the women are meeting their dates for the first time? Was it to keep the men from recognizing the stars?

The point of the masquerade scene at the beginning of the first episode is because [of] the extra added element of surprise to be in a room with these three celebrity women and to see their bodies and everything and feel their energy, but not see their faces. That was very effective because we were immediately starting with not judging a book by its cover. The whole cocktail time when they're talking to each other, they're connecting with each other about other things in their life, who they are, what their experiences with relationships were. I love that element, the masquerade element, and that reveal was really fun.

What was it like hearing these women's stories that included serious issues like intimate partner violence and verbal abuse?

I didn't know when we signed up who the women were. They assured me that I probably would be familiar with some of them, but turns out, I actually knew two of them quite well, and I know their stories. I followed their stories, and especially with Evelyn ... What's interesting is that when Evelyn was going through what she was going through, I DM'd her, or sent her a little note giving her some encouragement.

On the show, she revealed that when we were hanging out and working in Atlanta together, she revealed how much that meant to her. I had forgotten that I sent that to her. But I was very familiar with her story, very familiar with Tamar's story ... did not know Nivea yet, but now I feel like I've known her my entire life in a good way. I want to take her home with me. I love her so much.

I like the fact that these are women that have been through a lot publicly, have been through some bangs, and [are] able to open up and be [like], "Listen, we've gone through some stuff and now we're looking for authentic love through different lenses." A lot of them, several of them, have had therapy and they've worked on themselves, and that's what makes the show so unique — because as the public, we've experienced a lot of this publicly with them.



We've had one side of the story, and we are getting their intimate perspective. I'm sure that a lot of women out there feel solidarity with their stories, so I'm sure it's doing a lot of good.

They've all shared their stories publicly and they've always been an open book, which can have its drawbacks. When you share, not everybody is willing to accept that as a learning experience or a learning moment, and they could be judgmental and all those things. What I love most was the vulnerability of these women and their willingness to try something new ... Again, I had to keep those red flags down a little bit. "Okay, so what? He got a few extra kids. You don't know. Let's get to know who he is." I wanted them to be open, and the sharing of their stories was what sets this show apart from others.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.