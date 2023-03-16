The Young And The Restless' Sharon Case Explains Sharon's Current Storyless State

Sharon is one of the most beloved characters on "The Young and the Restless" and has been a mainstay on the soap since 1994, arriving as a high school love interest for Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Over the years, Sharon's been involved in countless groundbreaking storylines such as her battles with breast cancer and bipolar disorder. After many failed relationship attempts with Nick and other leading men, Sharon appeared to finally find love with Genoa City detective, Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso).

Unfortunately for Sharon, her time with Rey would be cut short in 2022 following an unexpected tragedy. Rey was travelling in his vehicle when he suffered a significant cardiac event, killing him before he crashed the car. Sharon's was devastated following his untimely passing, but she's had a wealth of support behind her in the form of her family and friends. However, after Rey's death, Sharon's prominence on the series started dissipating, leaving her in an unfamiliar position.

Normally, Sharon would be in the spotlight for important storylines, but in the last year, viewers have seen her relegated to being the town's lending ear at her coffee shop, Crimson Lights. Rarely is Sharon seen outside of the coffee spot, and besides listening to people's problems, she's rarely seen on the canvas. Thankfully, Sharon's portrayer is opening up about her lack of screen time on the soap.