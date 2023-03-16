The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Shaking Their Heads Over The Bill, Sheila, And Ridge Plot Twist

The question about why Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) claimed to be in love with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), has finally been answered on "The Bold and the Beautiful." After confessing to Sheila that he tried to kill Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) by having him tossed out of a helicopter, the ruthless tycoon acknowledged that he still wanted to see Ridge dead. Bill tried hard to get Sheila to open up to him and confess her various evil deeds, and now it's evident why he's been encouraging her to do so.

Bill even tried to relate the time he almost killed his son, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), to when Sheila almost killed her own son, Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). She didn't fall for it, feeling as though something was off with Bill. We then watched him enter a secret room, revealing the FBI has hidden cameras covering every corner of Bill's house, and the person overseeing the operation is none other than Ridge!

Sheila called her secret lover, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), asking if it was possible that Bill was on to their affair. Watching her on the phone, Bill declared to Ridge that he simply couldn't wait any longer for Sheila to be incarcerated for life. The revelation comes just as fans were starting to grow weary of Bill's strange obsession with Sheila, and this new turn of events really has the conversation abuzz on social media.