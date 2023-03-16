Are I Love A Mama's Boy's Tre And Abbey Still Together?

TLC has become best known for its reality tv shows that give viewers a glimpse into the lives of strangers who have interesting backgrounds. From large families like "19 Kids and Counting" or "Sister Wives," to alternative medicine, such as "Dr. Pimple Popper" and "My Feet Are Killing Me," the network has continued to stun fans with the content it produces.

Not every TLC experience is a wholesome one, however. What it's really like to be on a TLC show varies for each cast member. For the stars of the hit show 'I Love A Mama's Boy," showing off their complicated relationships with men who prioritize their mother over them with the world can't be easy. It's no surprise that many couples have called it quits after appearing on the show.

Fans will recall Abbey England and Tre Welch, a pair who struggled deeply with an overbearing mother. Here's how their romance has fared since the cameras stopped rolling.