Camryn Grimes & Bryton James Look Back On 50 Years Of The Young And The Restless - Exclusive Interview

In every episode, there are so many twists and turns. Have there been any specific plot points over the years that you were shocked by when you first read them in the script?

James: Yeah, when people die. [Laughs]

Grimes: [Laughs] Yeah, that's never a fun one.

James: Actually, I was very surprised when they told me my character was going to be deaf. That was one — it's my favorite storyline and the one that shocked me the most, because I didn't see it coming. I don't think even the writers at the time knew how it was going to play out because the technology with cochlear implants was still evolving, as it still is. There was a lot involved and [it was] a big surprise.

Grimes: I have one plot point that shocks me and one that didn't. Cassie's death was like, "Whoa. All right, we're going there." But Mariah coming out didn't shock me at all. It was amazing, and when I heard the rumor that they were writing that story, I knew it was me.

James: Wait, so while we were together on the show, you already knew?

Grimes: No, I actually heard it from Crystal in the makeup room. Crystal was like, "Hey, did you hear that one of the characters is going to be ...?" I was like, "It's me." She was like, "Well, how do you know? It could be anybody." I was like, "Want to bet? It's going to be me." It was amazing. It was.