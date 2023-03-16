Oprah Winfrey Discloses Whether Harry And Meghan Have Asked For Her Advice On Coronation Drama

The world was stunned when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped away from their royal duties for a quieter life in the United States. There was great speculation about why the royal couple chose to emigrate, but new claims have emerged about why they really left the United Kingdom. Rumors swirled that the couple wanted to take a temporary break and possibly spend a bit of time in Africa, but they ultimately decided to pack up and relocate to California more permanently.

The waters got muddied even further when the pair chose to sit down with Oprah Winfrey and explain their defection from the royal family. The interview revealed stunning new things, including the shocking allegations that the monarchy was concerned about their son Archie's skin color.

There are extreme feelings on both sides when it comes to the Harry and Meghan. Now, Oprah Winfrey is opening up about whether or not the couple reached out to her for further advice following their tell-all conversation.