Meghan Markle Cooks Up New Project With Famed Chef Jose Andres
Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to leave the royal family, it's clear that they've been hard at work making names for themselves outside of their former royal roles. Amidst the release of Harry's wave-making memoir, "Spare," and the premieres of two Netflix documentaries, his wife is ready to pursue her passions and show the world who she really is. Meghan is even reportedly ready to return to one of her pre-royalty gigs: she's rebooting her old website, The Tig.
The site in its new form will discuss lifestyle topics that the Duchess of Sussex is passionate about, from health and wellness to fashion and even food.It's clear that food is something that's near and dear to Meghan's heart. Not only did she get the name The Tig from her all-time favorite white, Tignanello, but she was an investor in one of her favorite coffee brands, Clevr. While showing her foodie chops is sure to be a part of The Tig's new life, this isn't the only way that Meghan will be pursuing her passion for food and cooking. She's teaming up with some other public figures to bring her favorite cake recipe to the world.
Meghan adds recipe author to her resume
According to a post on the website for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's non-profit organization, Archewell, Meghan is embarking on a partnership with her famous friend, Chef José Andrés. In his new cookbook, "The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope," Andrés will be featuring a recipe by the duchess, herself. The recipe will teach readers how to make her famous lemon olive oil cake. In 2021, she sent this cake to restauranteurs who were working with World Central Kitchen –– the foundation that Andrés founded –– to help feed community members who were being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the cookbook, Meghan's cake recipe will be joined by other public figures' go-to foods, from Michelle Obama's breakfast taco recipe to a favorite food provided by Food Network star, Guy Fieri (via Express). Those who contributed to the book donated any proceeds to World Central Kitchen to aid in emergency response for areas that are affected by disasters. Archewell noted that Meghan is "proud to have contributed a recipe" to the upcoming book, and Sussex fans are certainly looking forward to baking that cake for themselves.