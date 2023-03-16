Meghan Markle Cooks Up New Project With Famed Chef Jose Andres

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to leave the royal family, it's clear that they've been hard at work making names for themselves outside of their former royal roles. Amidst the release of Harry's wave-making memoir, "Spare," and the premieres of two Netflix documentaries, his wife is ready to pursue her passions and show the world who she really is. Meghan is even reportedly ready to return to one of her pre-royalty gigs: she's rebooting her old website, The Tig.

The site in its new form will discuss lifestyle topics that the Duchess of Sussex is passionate about, from health and wellness to fashion and even food.It's clear that food is something that's near and dear to Meghan's heart. Not only did she get the name The Tig from her all-time favorite white, Tignanello, but she was an investor in one of her favorite coffee brands, Clevr. While showing her foodie chops is sure to be a part of The Tig's new life, this isn't the only way that Meghan will be pursuing her passion for food and cooking. She's teaming up with some other public figures to bring her favorite cake recipe to the world.