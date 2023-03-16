The First Soap Actor To Earn A Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Was A Young And The Restless Legend

Soap operas have a cult following. Since the 1930s, when Irna Phillips wrote what is considered the first-ever soap, "Painted Dreams," fans have connected with stories that followed a continuous plot centered around families. While the way soaps were intended to be consumed has changed from the radio to TV screens, they're still wildly popular. Series like "The Young and the Restless" have been on the air for decades, with that particular show celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023.

While the genre has brought in high ratings throughout the years, it's still hard for daytime shows to be taken as seriously as primetime programming. Actors have criticized soaps, and their content was often influenced by sexism and classism, as the shows were tailored to cater to women audiences from shifting economic backgrounds. Soap stars are talented actors, but have struggled to find the same critical acclaim as their primetime or film acting colleagues.

However, it was a "The Young and the Restless" star who achieved a remarkable feat, and became the first soap actor to land a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.