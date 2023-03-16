Days Of Our Lives Fans Rejoice Over Two-Season Renewal

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the soap opera. The Peacock sudser has been delivering the drama left and right with all of Salem's romantic entanglements, the show's revolving door of cast comings and goings, and the highly-anticipated return of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and his wife Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

Over the course of the past few months, fans of the show have watched the shocking deaths and resurrections of Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), per Soaps in Depth. They've also witnessed Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) get stunning pregnancy news as she aims to divorce her longtime love Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). In addition, characters such as Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and Andrew Donovan (Colton Little) returned to their former hometown of Salem to reunite with friends and family members. Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) are also set to return to the show in the very near future (via Celebrating The Soaps).

However, perhaps the biggest news of all has been that the show has officially been renewed.