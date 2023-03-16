Days Of Our Lives Fans Rejoice Over Two-Season Renewal
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the soap opera. The Peacock sudser has been delivering the drama left and right with all of Salem's romantic entanglements, the show's revolving door of cast comings and goings, and the highly-anticipated return of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and his wife Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).
Over the course of the past few months, fans of the show have watched the shocking deaths and resurrections of Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), per Soaps in Depth. They've also witnessed Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) get stunning pregnancy news as she aims to divorce her longtime love Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). In addition, characters such as Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and Andrew Donovan (Colton Little) returned to their former hometown of Salem to reunite with friends and family members. Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) are also set to return to the show in the very near future (via Celebrating The Soaps).
However, perhaps the biggest news of all has been that the show has officially been renewed.
Days of Our Lives gets 2 more years on Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" has officially been renewed for two more years. This marks the first renewal for the soap opera since its controversial move to Peacock in the fall of 2022. According to Soap Opera Digest, the sudser debuted on NBC in 1965 and, with the latest renewal, is set to celebrate 60 years on television in 2025. Since moving to Peacock from NBC, "Days of Our Lives" has reportedly been one of the streaming service's most popular programs, landing in the top 10 of Peacock's programming on a regular basis.
Of course, fans were thrilled about the big news. "I love this show and I've watched it for over 30 years!!! THANK YOU @NBCUniversal and @peacock," one person tweeted. "Congratulations to everyone who makes @DaysPeacock possible," another wrote. "Days of our Lives keeps getting even better with each passing episode and week. I really hope this show will be getting renewed for a 61st season," a third person commented. "Wow! I guess going to @peacock worked! Good news for @DaysPeacock and good news for the whole soap genre," another fan stated.
It seems that fans are excited for what's to come on this iconic soap opera, and are geared up to celebrate the 60th season as it draws near.