Hallmark Star Brooke D'Orsay Hasn't Played Her Favorite Christmas Movie Trope Yet - Exclusive Interview

You've starred in six Christmas movies to date, if I'm correct.

You're right. There have been six, yes.

With that, what's your favorite Christmas movie trope?

Oh, boy ... There's a lot. It's one that I haven't done yet. It's when she gets dumped by her fiancé and then meets the man of her dreams. I haven't been able to play that moment yet, but that's my favorite.

Yeah, that's a very common one.

Some of the actresses in Hallmark have done it so brilliantly, and I would love to take a stab at it.

Switching gears a little bit, you starred in "Wedding of a Lifetime," which was a fun rom-com. What was your favorite experience working with Jonathan Bennett? It seems like you have great chemistry going on.

He makes everyone feel so instantly at ease because he has such a huge sense of fun and play and has everyone in the crew feeling comfortable and laughing all day long. I don't think I've ever had more fun on a job than with Jonathan.