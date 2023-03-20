Holly Robinson Peete Warns How 'You Can Red Flag Yourself Out Of A Great Relationship' - Exclusive

Holly Robinson Peete expressed her hope that the women of "Queens Court" would leave room for their potential partners' humanity — as well as their own — during the dating process. She said she'd tell Nivea, Tamar Braxton, and Evelyn Lozada, "We have red flags too, as women, so let's go easy on the red flags." She advised, "Take accountability for your own behavior, and everybody appreciates that." She also suggested that the women adjust their expectations in a healthy way to allow for good surprises.

"That was part of what I wanted to help them with, because you can red flag yourself right out of a great relationship," she said. "That was important to me to get them to lower — not lower their standards, but throw the bar down a little bit." The women themselves had to be vulnerable and share their stories with the men they were dating as well as the audience watching the show; this is one of the elements that solidifies "Queens Court" as a new kind of dating show grounded in its participants' complex array of experiences. Robinson Peete explained, "I wanted [the women] to be open, and the sharing of their stories was what sets this show apart from others ... What I love most was the vulnerability of these women and their willingness to try something new."

All 10 episodes of "Queens Court" are streaming on Peacock.