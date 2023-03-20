General Hospital Star Ingo Rademacher Claims Soap Fired Him Because He Supports Donald Trump

"General Hospital" fans were disappointed when stars Steve Burton and Ingo Rademacher were let go from the show. Disney owns ABC and by extension, "GH," and the huge media company had set forth a mandate that all employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Burton has since moved over to "Days of Our Lives," playing Harris Michaels, and one of his fans who was irritated by his unceremonious "GH" exit, but happy to see him get another soap acting job, wrote on Twitter, "Finally Steve Burton makes his return to Days as Harris Michaels! Been waiting since November. So thankful Steve has a home on Days. GH did him dirty! Let's get this party started 3/20/2023. Congrats, Steve, well deserved!"

Differing views on vaccine mandates, and politics in general, have been dividing people not just in the U.S., but all over the world. Even before Rademacher's controversial exit from "GH," he and co-star Nancy Lee Grahn were at odds over opposing political viewpoints. When the vaccine mandate came down from on high, Rademacher sought exemption from it due to his religious views, as did Burton. However, the powers that be at ABC chose to end his contract, despite the fact that he'd been playing the character Jasper "Jax" Jacks on the show for 25 years and was incredibly popular with the fans.

Rademacher filed a lawsuit against ABC, and now more details are coming up as the case continues.