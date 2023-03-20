Days Of Our Lives Fans Are At Odds Over Ben And Ciara's Return

"Days of Our Lives" fans are currently watching some exciting storylines unfold on the long-running soap opera. Recently, viewers watched as three fan-favorite characters, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) were brought back to life thanks to Megan Hathaway's (Miranda Wilson) schemes. Fans have also gotten to see the return of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Harris Michaels (Steve Burton), Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), and Andrew Donovan (Colton Little). However, fan-favorite super couple Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) are also on their way back to Salem.

When fans last saw Ben and Ciara, they decided to leave Salem with their newborn baby boy, Bo Brady Weston, and sail around the world. The couple made an appearance on the sudser's spin-off "Beyond Salem," but haven't been seen since. Of course, with the return of Ciara's parents, Bo and Hope, it only makes sense that Ciara would also return to the mix.

Of course, there is a bit of a conflict of interest when it comes to Ben and Ciara's return. Since their departure, Wilson has been portraying a new Salem character, Alex Kiriakis. Now, fans have plenty to say about the couple known as Cin's return.