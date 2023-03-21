Camryn Grimes & Bryton James Tease What's To Come On The Young And The Restless - Exclusive

The 50th anniversary celebration of "The Young and the Restless" is about to begin, and some unexpected guests are making their way back to Genoa City for the special event.

"We have a lot of characters coming in," actor Camryn Grimes, who plays Mariah Copeland, shared during an exclusive interview with The List.

These guest appearances are ones that will look familiar to long-time fans of the soap opera. The series has announced they will include classic characters from past seasons such as Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), Nina Webster (Tricia Cast), Gina Roma (Patty Weaver), and Mamie Johnson (Veronica Redd).

Though the special anniversary event of "The Young and the Restless" starts airing on Thursday, March 23, there are even more surprises in store as the year continues.

"There's going to be a lot of characters coming in, not just this month, but throughout the year," actor Bryton James told The List. "We're celebrating 50 years for the entire year of 2023."

Here's what fans can expect to see these characters stirring up soon in Genoa City.