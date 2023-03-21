Camryn Grimes & Bryton James Tease What's To Come On The Young And The Restless - Exclusive
The 50th anniversary celebration of "The Young and the Restless" is about to begin, and some unexpected guests are making their way back to Genoa City for the special event.
"We have a lot of characters coming in," actor Camryn Grimes, who plays Mariah Copeland, shared during an exclusive interview with The List.
These guest appearances are ones that will look familiar to long-time fans of the soap opera. The series has announced they will include classic characters from past seasons such as Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), Nina Webster (Tricia Cast), Gina Roma (Patty Weaver), and Mamie Johnson (Veronica Redd).
Though the special anniversary event of "The Young and the Restless" starts airing on Thursday, March 23, there are even more surprises in store as the year continues.
"There's going to be a lot of characters coming in, not just this month, but throughout the year," actor Bryton James told The List. "We're celebrating 50 years for the entire year of 2023."
Here's what fans can expect to see these characters stirring up soon in Genoa City.
Expect to see 'a lot of big surprises' this season
"The Young and the Restless" is a satisfying soap opera thanks to all of its unexpected twists over the years. Bringing back past characters is just the beginning of an unraveling of secrets that are in store for fans this season.
"There's going to be a lot of twists, a lot of high-stakes drama, a lot of big surprises with characters that you did not expect," actor Bryton James said.
After all, every resident of Genoa City has a secret. These blast-from-the-past characters are sure to dredge up old drama, uncover skeletons in the closet from their past seasons, and perhaps alter the trajectory of the entire show.
"I don't know what else we can say," James said, leaving The List and audiences waiting for the big surprises that are soon in store for the fan-favorite soap opera characters. "Just don't miss it."
The 50th anniversary celebration of "The Young and the Restless" begins on Thursday, March 23 and continues the following week on CBS.