Days Of Our Lives' Louise Sorel Is Back As Vivian (And You Won't Just Hear Her Voice)

"Days of Our Lives" has been busy bringing back fan-favorite and iconic characters such as Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), Andrew Donovan (Colton Little), and Harris Michaels (Steve Burton). However, the Peacock soap opera is also bringing back one of Salem's most devious villains.

Over the years, Salem has seen its fair share of bad guys, including Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), Clyde Weston (James Reed), Orpheus (George DelHoyo), and many more. However, one villain who has brought tons of drama to the sudser has been Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), per Soaps in Depth. Over the decades, Vivian has had a long reign of terror and become an intricate part of Salem's landscape and has been a central character in storylines such as Carly Manning (Crystal Chappell) being buried alive, and stealing Kate Roberts' (Lauren Koslow) embryo in order to give birth to her son Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson). Vivian has also been known for her fabulous friendship with her servant Ivan Marais, and the two have often been the focus of drama as well as comic relief on the sudser.

Although Vivian hasn't been seen in Salem for quite some time, it was recently announced that she would be making a big return to the series in the near future.