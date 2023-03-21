Days Of Our Lives Star Thaao Penghlis Reminisces With General Hospital's Maurice Benard

"Days of Our Lives" viewers know that actor Thaao Penghlis is one of the most recognizable members of the cast. Not only has Penghlis been appearing on the soap opera for decades, but he's also played dual roles over the years. Long-time fans of the sudser will remember that Penghlis has played one of Stefano DiMera's many sons Andre DiMera, as well as Andre's doppelganger, Tony DiMera. As members of the infamous DiMera family, Tony and Andre have both caused their fair share of trouble for the citizens of Salem. However, Andre has by far been the more evil of the pair.

In 2015, Andre began an important storyline on the series, where he blackmailed and used brainwashing to become the CEO of DiMera Enterprises. However, he was later murdered when Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) killed him. Later, Penghlis was asked to return to Salem as Tony, and he was more than happy to do so.

"I wanted to come back as Tony. I thought that would be interesting because I was so used to playing Andre," the actor told Soap Opera Digest at the time. "Well, both of them are diabolical characters, but Tony had more heart." Now, Penghlis is taking a walk down memory lane with "General Hospital" star Maurice Benard on his podcast.