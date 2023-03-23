Bryton James Recalls His Favorite Moment From Y&R - Exclusive

Nearly 20 years of twists and turns have happened since actor Bryton James first stepped foot on the set of "The Young and the Restless" as the character Devon Hamilton. From starting out as a teenager in the foster care system to losing his hearing to becoming a billionaire, Hamilton has been through a lot — and there are many more shocking moments to come as the daytime soap opera celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

"You could probably count on one hand how many shows or anything in entertainment history has gone for this long, to have this kind of longevity," James said during an exclusive interview with The List.

As the actor explained, being a part of the long-lasting soap opera is truly "an honor" as fans continue to tune in each week to see what secrets will soon be exposed. Looking back at all of the jaw-dropping events that have taken place in Genoa City, James shared that there is, in fact, one in particular that surprised him the most when he first read it in the script. "I was very surprised when they told me my character was going to be deaf," he said.