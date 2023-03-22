Why You Should Store A Piece Of Chalk In Your Jewelry Drawer

Buying a new piece of jewelry is always an exciting time. You're eager to try on several before deciding on one that suits you and you take the precious accessory back home vowing to keep it safe (and shiny).

Chances are you collect a few (or a lot of) pieces you love over the years. Tempted as you might be to throw all of them into a jewelry box your grandmother gave you for Christmas, the experts would tell you to think about a few things before you do that. Notice how your sterling silver necklace or gold-plated pendant hidden away in the recesses of your trunk start to look a little darker and duller every time you pick them up? That would be the work of tarnish. Your jewelry pieces — especially sterling silver and gold plated ones — have a tendency to react with the air, its elements, and moisture and become discolored over time.

Jewelry designer Zoë Richardson told Better Homes and Gardens, "Tarnish is a product of chemical reaction that is caused by the other metals that are mixed with silver reacting to moisture and sulfur in the air ... Things like perfume, hairspray, deodorant, and moisturizers can all contribute to further tarnishing of your silver due to the chemicals reacting with the silver." Sounds like something you can't possibly avoid? Think again. Follow this simple hack while keeping your jewelry organized.