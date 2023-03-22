General Hospital Stars Support Briana Lane As She Mourns The Heartbreaking Death Of Her Husband
In 2019, Amanda Setton got the role of the feisty yet good-hearted Brook Lynn Quartermaine on "General Hospital." When she took maternity leave in 2020, the part was recast with the talented Briana Lane, who was well-known for her work on "The Desk" and "American Horror Story." While Setton returned in 2021, the actress had to briefly take some time off in 2022, and a familiar face in the form of Lane returned for one episode. Lane's previous run as Brook Lynn garnered her an Emmy nomination, and she told Soap Opera Digest that she felt very welcomed by "GH" when she returned for the short stint.
Lane, who is also a model and musician, spoke to the Digital Journal's Entertainment site and thanked the fans who enjoyed her run on "GH" by saying, "thank you for watching and for being so welcoming of the new gal in town. I so appreciate it and reach out on Twitter anytime."
On December 6, 2016, Lane married long-time boyfriend John Lange at the Smoke Tree Ranch in Palm Springs, CA. The couple was very happily married, as Lange always supported and encouraged Lane's pursuits in music, modeling, and acting. Now, Briana Lane has shared some tragic news with the world.
Lane breaks sad news to her fans
Briana Lane shared the devastating announcement that her husband, John Lange, died on March 14, 2023. She posted a picture of the two gazing into each other's eyes on Instagram, and lovingly wrote, "I will love you forever my sweet John. Til we meet again." An outpouring of love and condolences came from everyone, including her former "General Hospital" castmates: Kirsten Storms (Maxie Jones) replied, "Sending you so much love," while Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tait) also simply stated, "Love you!!!!"
Other people whose life Lane and Lange touched also gave their heartfelt condolences. Actor Max Adler wrote, "Sending you so much love!! Anything you need, I'm here." TV host Traci Stumpf tenderly responded with, "He was so much fun and kindhearted and his ability to talk comedy was unlike anything I've ever heard. I'll never forget the fun few adventures we all went on. Love you xo." Animator Andy Mogren shared his sadness, writing, "Devastated. What a loss." In 2006, Lane had a one-episode guest spot on "Days of Our Lives," and then-co-star Jen Lilley, who played Theresa Donovan, wrote, "Oh my God. Brianna. Sending love and prayers your way."
Friends of Lane and Lange created a GoFundMe campaign for Lane to give her husband a proper memorial and help with her finances. Lange was well-known for his knowledge of TV and comedy, and will be sorely missed. Our hearts go out to Lane and her family and friends.