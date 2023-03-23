Why Days Of Our Lives' Kate, Kayla, And Marlena Ended Up On A Heavenly Detour

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching the wacky and wild adventure that Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) – who has been presumed dead several times over the years – have been on for weeks. The trio of women all heartbreakingly died surrounded by their loved ones after being poisoned with a deadly toxin courtesy of Salem super villain Orpheus (George Del Hoyo). The women were set to have a cure for the toxin in the form of a rare orchid. However, someone stole the flower, leaving their lives at risk.

Sadly, one by one, the women began to get sick and fade away. Kate was the first to die, followed by Kayla and then Marlena. Fans later saw the threesome reunited in heaven, where they came face-to-face with none other than Nick Fallon (Blake Berris), who had tricked them into selling their souls to the devil. Thankfully, the women had some help in the form of the late Jake DiMera (Brandon Barash), who reminded Nick that the Salemites were really dead, per Soaps.

Fans later learned that Marlena, Kate, and Kayla's bodies were being kept in a cryogenic chamber as part of Megan Hathaway's (Miranda Wilson) scheme. So, if the women weren't really dead, why did they have a layover in heaven?