General Hospital's Nicholas Chavez And Tabyana Ali Preview 'Sprina' Romance At The Nurses Ball
Throughout its almost 60 years on the air, "General Hospital" has given fans incredible drama, romance, action, and more as it has evolved. Stories like the tragic and painful love story of Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) and Stone Cates (Michael Sutton) and the equally tragic death of little B.J. Jones — who became brain dead after a school bus accident — are just the tip of the iceberg for the show's compelling storylines. "GH" is also known for its power couples such as Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Frisco Jones (Jack Wagner) and Felicia Cummings (Kristina Wagner), and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), who are just a few that have captivated audiences throughout the decades.
The chemistry between Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) is currently through the roof. With the 60th anniversary fast approaching, there is much anticipation for what will happen between the two at the upcoming Nurses Ball. The ball started in 1994 and is a gala event that occurs within the show as a fundraiser for HIV/AIDS awareness. The extravaganza is an affair that showcases the incredible talent of the actors, and fans can't wait to see it.
Trina and Spencer are poised to become the next "GH" super couple, and their portrayers discussed the upcoming event and what it may mean for their characters.
Spencer and Trina are drawn to each other like magnets
TV Insider spoke with Tabyana Ali (Trina) and Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) about the forthcoming Nurses' Ball. Ali thought it was a side event showing off talent, but after researching it, she said, "I realized that it's a very big thing. It's a huge thing. I'm excited for it." Chavez had heard about the ball, stating that since he began on "General Hospital," staff would often mention it, and viewers at fan events constantly ask him when it will occur again. "Whatever this Nurses' Ball thing is, this is clearly a really big deal," he remarked.
Chavez explained it was like going to the prom, and both admitted they'd never been to one. He invited Ali to be his "prom date" to the Nurses' Ball, quipping, "I just prom-posed over TV Guide!" Ali is excited about the song she will sing, explaining, "I get to do it with one of my bestie friendsies, Eden McCoy." Chavez stated that "I respectfully asked that I just act during the Nurses' Ball. That's the thing that I feel I can confidently handle."
What's in store for Spencer and Trina at the ball? Chavez stated that the two are drawn to each other on the red carpet before it like magnets. "It was a really cool and cute moment." Ali agreed, adding that Trina "Doesn't really take her eyes off of Spencer...There is a lot of flirtatious energy going on."