General Hospital's Nicholas Chavez And Tabyana Ali Preview 'Sprina' Romance At The Nurses Ball

Throughout its almost 60 years on the air, "General Hospital" has given fans incredible drama, romance, action, and more as it has evolved. Stories like the tragic and painful love story of Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) and Stone Cates (Michael Sutton) and the equally tragic death of little B.J. Jones — who became brain dead after a school bus accident — are just the tip of the iceberg for the show's compelling storylines. "GH" is also known for its power couples such as Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Frisco Jones (Jack Wagner) and Felicia Cummings (Kristina Wagner), and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), who are just a few that have captivated audiences throughout the decades.

The chemistry between Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) is currently through the roof. With the 60th anniversary fast approaching, there is much anticipation for what will happen between the two at the upcoming Nurses Ball. The ball started in 1994 and is a gala event that occurs within the show as a fundraiser for HIV/AIDS awareness. The extravaganza is an affair that showcases the incredible talent of the actors, and fans can't wait to see it.

Trina and Spencer are poised to become the next "GH" super couple, and their portrayers discussed the upcoming event and what it may mean for their characters.