King Charles' Coronation Eve Plans May Be As Slimmed Down As His Planned Monarchy

This upcoming May 6 is set to be a big day for King Charles III; it is the day of his coronation. The United Kingdom has not seen a coronation since 1953, when the late Queen Elizabeth II was officially crowned, and a great deal has changed since then. At the time of Queen Elizabeth's coronation, she was a young woman of 26, and therefore likely able to take part in all of the ceremony, excitement, and revelry around the event without becoming too exhausted.

At 74-years-old, however, King Charles is taking steps to ensure that on the day of his coronation, he is fresh, well-rested, and ready to be the very center of attention. While it is customary for the monarch to host a celebration on the evening before the coronation, Charles has set a strict 6pm curfew for himself on the night of May 5, so that he may be rested and ready to go the next morning.

The coronation itself is also set to be scaled back a bit compared to coronations of the past for another very good reason.