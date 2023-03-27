The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Feel A Sense Of Deja Vu With Another Fall From Bill's Balcony

The drama is heating up on "The Bold and the Beautiful," and Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) recent run on the show appears destined for a tragic conclusion. Sheila made waves in Los Angeles when she evaded jail time for shooting her son, Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan), and his wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). While Sheila spending decades in prison seemed like a foregone conclusion, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) intervened in the 11th hour, preventing her from facing charges. Not only was Bill willing to blackmail Steffy and Finn to keep Sheila out of prison, but his announcement that he was in love with the career criminal left everyone floored.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Bill's relationship with Sheila was revealed as an elaborate fabrication as part of an ongoing FBI investigation. Not only is Bill involved in the ultimate take down of Sheila, but his longtime enemy, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), is also deep in it. The Bill, Sheila, and Ridge plot twist on "The Bold and the Beautiful" has left fans shaking their heads as Ridge is working behind the scenes doing surveillance.

Despite his best efforts to maintain the façade, the mission to bring Sheila to justice is blowing up this week on "Bold," and it looks like it's taking a deadly turn. Sheila is known for having an endless amount of lives, regardless of anything thrown her way, but her time may be up.