Days Of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan Loves Being The Center Of A Good Old-Fashioned Soap Opera Catfight

When it comes to romance and drama, "Days of Our Lives" seems to have found the perfect formula. The soap opera regularly mixes action with its love stories, and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is a prime example. As a legacy character, born to iconic Salem characters Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Eric is an important piece of the Salem landscape. He's often involved in central storylines, like when he was banned from the priesthood, struggled with addiction, or caused the car accident that took the lie of Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian).

Over the years, fans have watched all of Eric's ups and downs, but none have been more relevant than his on-again-off-again relationship with the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Eric and Nicole's relationship has been a series of make-ups and breakups, usually caused by Nicole's poor decisions.

Most recently, Nicole has moved into a relationship with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), while Eric has started dating a new girl in town, Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty). Of course, Eric and Nicole's connection has caused problems along the way and sent the two women into a full-on rivalry.