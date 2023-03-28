King Charles' New Lord-In-Waiting Reignites Prince William Affair Rumors

David Cholmondeley, once Marquess of Cholmondeley, was demoted following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. He was given the new title of Lord Great Chamberlain, which many assumed would lead to a significant separation between David and Rose Hanbury and the United Kingdom's royal family. The news came not long after the cheating rumors resurfaced yet again, however, it is a tradition that the title change to another aristocratic family when a monarch dies. David's title changes didn't end there. He will get another royal role, and this one will strengthen his connection to the brood.

"Charles has appointed the Marquess, as his Lord-in-Waiting — a prestigious position that will see him attend important state and royal occasions, as well as being called upon to represent His Majesty at various events," royal expert Richard Eden wrote in his column for the Daily Mail. Eden appears to believe that William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, remain close friends with the couple, but other reports beg to differ.

Some Twitter users were buying the idea that the cheating rumors must be false, writing, "We KNOW the rumor was untrue, because Rose Hanbury, married to the Marquess of Cholmondeley, and [she and] her husband are still included in the royal circle. The Marquess was just last week given a new senior appointment by the King. This would NEVER have happened were the rumor [was] true." While others chimed in saying they believe David received this new title to keep him quiet about the affair.