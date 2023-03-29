General Hospital Stars Remember Sonya Eddy As Port Charles Says Goodbye To Epiphany

While the heroes of Port Charles prepare to do battle with the malevolent Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and stop his plot to supposedly save the world — a plan in which he admitted that untold lives will be sacrificed in the process — there was another unsung hero on "General Hospital." The late actress Sonya Eddy played head nurse Epiphany Johnson in a recurring status from 2006 until her untimely death in December 2022.

The formidable Epiphany was unrelenting in her desire to get her staff to achieve excellence in every facet of nursing at General Hospital. Epiphany was beloved and respected by her co-workers and friends, and she even helped out mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and his enforcer Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) at times — despite the fact that her son Stanford "Stan" Johnson (Kiko Ellsworth) was killed by a mob hit. She also struck up a touching romance with one of Sonny's bodyguards, Milo Giambetti (Drew Cheetwood). Epiphany, as well as her portrayer, was an amazing singer who often performed for the hospital's annual Nurses Ball. Because of Eddy's death, "GH" executive producer Frank Valentini has stated that Epiphany would be killed off rather than recast, because the actress and character are impossible to replace.

The upcoming return of the Nurses Ball for the show's 50th anniversary will be preceded by a special episode paying homage to the iconic character and actor.