General Hospital Stars Remember Sonya Eddy As Port Charles Says Goodbye To Epiphany
While the heroes of Port Charles prepare to do battle with the malevolent Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and stop his plot to supposedly save the world — a plan in which he admitted that untold lives will be sacrificed in the process — there was another unsung hero on "General Hospital." The late actress Sonya Eddy played head nurse Epiphany Johnson in a recurring status from 2006 until her untimely death in December 2022.
The formidable Epiphany was unrelenting in her desire to get her staff to achieve excellence in every facet of nursing at General Hospital. Epiphany was beloved and respected by her co-workers and friends, and she even helped out mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and his enforcer Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) at times — despite the fact that her son Stanford "Stan" Johnson (Kiko Ellsworth) was killed by a mob hit. She also struck up a touching romance with one of Sonny's bodyguards, Milo Giambetti (Drew Cheetwood). Epiphany, as well as her portrayer, was an amazing singer who often performed for the hospital's annual Nurses Ball. Because of Eddy's death, "GH" executive producer Frank Valentini has stated that Epiphany would be killed off rather than recast, because the actress and character are impossible to replace.
The upcoming return of the Nurses Ball for the show's 50th anniversary will be preceded by a special episode paying homage to the iconic character and actor.
Eddy and her hugs will be sorely missed
The late Sonya Eddy's friend Yvette Nicole Brown will be joining the cast of "General Hospital" for its special episode honoring Eddy, but her role still remains a mystery. In addition, several of Eddy's castmates have continued to speak highly of her, and ABC7 shared an interview with some of them. Maurice Benard remarked, "You know, she was just ... one word that I can think of is joy." Kirsten Storms (Maxie Jones) admitted that she was getting emotional when remembering Eddy, adding that she was, "One of the most positive people, I think, that has ever worked in this building." Storms further explained that she had once complimented Eddy on her amazing hugging ability, stating, "And from that point on, she hugged me every time she saw me." Co-star Finola Hughes (Anna Devane) also joined in on the hug-fest, stating that Eddy, "Gave the best hugs I ever had."
In the most recent episode, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) tried calling Epiphany, and a state trooper answered with news bringing her to tears, but we didn't hear what he further stated. It can only mean that Epiphany had sadly died. Of her departed co-star, Herbst said, "I know she was the head nurse of General Hospital, but she truly was that figure in all of our personal lives as well. (Eddy's death) has been really hard."
We can't wait to join everyone for Sonya Eddy's tribute episode on March 29.