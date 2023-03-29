Tamera Mowry-Housley Set To Put Her Singing Skills To Work In New Hallmark Mother's Day Musical

Tamera Mowry-Housley and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, were staples throughout our childhoods, and their roles on the hit show "Sister, Sister" were iconic. Unlike many child stars, the Mowry sisters were able to maintain their stardom, continuing to work in the entertainment business long after the sitcom came to a close in 1999.

Mowry-Housley has had a busy last few years. She took a spot on the hit singing competition show, "The Masked Singer," hoping to build a singing career. She told Oprah Daily that she is passionate about singing and would love to find the time to devote to her craft in the future.

Her real bread and butter has been with The Hallmark Channel, where she has acted in and produced movies for the network. Now, she's combining her two passions — The Hallmark Channel and singing — starring in a new movie musical for the company, and it is sure to be a success.