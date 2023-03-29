Tamera Mowry-Housley Set To Put Her Singing Skills To Work In New Hallmark Mother's Day Musical
Tamera Mowry-Housley and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, were staples throughout our childhoods, and their roles on the hit show "Sister, Sister" were iconic. Unlike many child stars, the Mowry sisters were able to maintain their stardom, continuing to work in the entertainment business long after the sitcom came to a close in 1999.
Mowry-Housley has had a busy last few years. She took a spot on the hit singing competition show, "The Masked Singer," hoping to build a singing career. She told Oprah Daily that she is passionate about singing and would love to find the time to devote to her craft in the future.
Her real bread and butter has been with The Hallmark Channel, where she has acted in and produced movies for the network. Now, she's combining her two passions — The Hallmark Channel and singing — starring in a new movie musical for the company, and it is sure to be a success.
Mowry-Housley will bring her singing chops to Hallmark in a new musical
Tamera Mowry-Housley has loved her time with The Hallmark Channel. She has worked in front of and behind the camera on several holiday hits, like "Christmas Miracle" and "Christmas Comes Twice." Now, she's taking on the leading role in an upcoming movie musical.
The movie is titled "Dream Moms," and it follows Danielle, a former performer on the off-broadway stage (played by Mowry-Housley), who is struggling with her failed dream career and her daughter's success as a ballerina. Her daughter is slated to be the next big thing in the New York City ballet, and Danielle has to come to terms with her unfulfilled dream as she devotes her life to motherhood and helps her daughter accomplish hers. However, Danielle will realize she never should give up on her dream, as she finds a way to balance motherhood and acting. Mowry-Housley will perform three original songs written for the film, allowing her to integrate her talents into her mainstay job.
"Dream Moms" will be released on Mother's Day. "On Mother's Day weekend, we are excited to bring our viewers a movie celebrating moms and the overwhelmingly important role they play in their family's lives," announced Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President of Development at Hallmark Media (via ETOnline). "We hope people will be inspired by seeing the magic that can happen when you have the courage and support to follow your dreams."