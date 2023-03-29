Days Of Our Lives Star Paul Telfer Chooses Xander's Next Love Interest

Since coming to "Days of Our Lives" in 2015, Paul Telfer has become a huge favorite among fans of the popular soap opera. The actor popped up in Salem as Xander Cook, the trouble-making nephew of prominent businessman Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Xander is the son of Victor's brother, Titus Kiriakis, but uses his mother's surname. It quickly became clear that he would be one of Salem's bad boys, and his behavior certainly earned him that title, as Xander has committed some jaw-dropping crimes over the years.

Xander has been in and out of prison, headed an international blood diamond smuggling ring, attempted to kill Nicole Walker and Eric Brady, and broke out of jail to exact revenge on Theresa Donovan for falsely accusing him of an attack. He also faked his own death to flee Salem, used blackmail to force Nicole to marry him and Victor to make him CEO of Titan Industries, and was responsible for swapping Brady Black and Kristen DiMera's baby with that of Sarah Horton's daughter shortly after birth.

However, Xander hasn't been all bad. He's also shown that he has a sweet and caring side, especially with the women he's loved along the way. Xander's complicated love life includes short-lived marriages to Sarah Horton and Chanel DuPree and an engagement to Gwen Rizczech, as well as a fling with Serena Mason.