Sarah Ferguson Says The Late Prince Philip Was 'Terrifying'

Over the years, Sarah Ferguson has had her fair share of drama with the royal family. These days, though, the spectacle and gossip-inspiring goings-on among the royals comes solely from sources other than Ferguson. In fact, the Duchess of York has managed to maintain her relationships and stay neutral even when the royals' infighting and bad press seems to be spinning out of control. She's even on good terms with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and the pair still lives together.

Furthermore, as far as King Charles III and Sarah Ferguson's relationship is concerned, she is looking forward to her ex-brother-in-law's reign as king. "I'm very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead," she shared with People. Still, this doesn't mean she's taking sides in the infamous family feud. She has said, "I have no judgment on the Sussexes," and also added, "I think that [Princess] Diana would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren." While it's clear that Fergie is still very much a part of the family, that doesn't mean that every aspect of becoming a royal came naturally to her. In fact, in a recent interview, she revealed that one senior royal, in particular, always made her feel a bit intimidated.