The List's Exclusive Survey Uncovers How Fans Feel About King Charles After Prince Harry's Book Release

Things seemed tense within the royal family in late 2019, when Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex skipped the traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham. Around the same time, Harry began being estranged from his older brother, Prince William. In the ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," which came out in October 2019, Harry acknowledged that while the brothers still loved each other, they were "certainly on different paths at the moment."

Sadly, that still seems to be the case, and not just for William and Harry either. During a "60 Minutes" interview, in January 2023, Harry admitted he wasn't speaking to either his brother or their father, King Charles III. The fallout is connected to the Sussexes' transition out of royal family life, which involved telling their side of the story in various interviews as well as in Harry's memoir.

The most startling revelations from Prince Harry's "Spare" didn't exactly show The Firm in the most flattering light, leading The List to question what fans think about Charles now. You might be surprised by the answers.