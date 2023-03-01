King Charles Reportedly Ordered Harry And Meghan Out Of Their Royal Residence

In 2018, Queen Elizabeth gave use of Frogmore Cottage to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in honor of their marriage. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent £2.4m transforming the property from five subdivisions into a single family home. However, even though Harry and Meghan spent their own money on the renovations and paid a lease, Frogmore Cottage remains owned by The Crown Estate. These properties are only owned by King Charles while he's king, so he even he isn't allowed to sell them.

Amid the cost of living crisis in the UK, Charles is looking to reduce royal expenses and reshuffle royal housing. The king plans to discontinue Prince Andrew's £249,000 annual allowance from the Duchy of Lancaster by April. This could mean Andrew won't be able to afford to live at Royal Lodge, his lavish estate. Although his rent is only £13,000 a year and he signed a 75-year lease in 2003, Andrew is responsible for the estate's upkeep. According to Yahoo! News, in 19 years, Andrew has spent over £7.5m, amounting to an annual cost that's more than his Duchy of Lancaster allowance.

Andrew doesn't want to move, but if he can't afford to pay his bills and breaks the lease, Royal Lodge will then go back to Crown Estate, aka King Charles. However, Charles doesn't intend to leave his younger brother without a place to live. Instead, the monarch would like to see him move into a smaller property that's close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hearts.