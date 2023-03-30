Lil Nas X And James Corden Set To Make Their Bold And The Beautiful Debuts In April

Even though "The Late Late Show" with James Corden is coming to an end very shortly, the host's signature segment, "Carpool Karaoke," remains a staple of the series. The latest guest on what is arguably the most popular and well-known portion of Corden's talk show was two-time Grammy-winning artist, Lil Nas X. The segment centers around a fictional carpool ride and, while in the vehicle together, Corden and his guest sing along to a variety of their hit songs.

After belting out a few of Lil Nas X's biggest hits, Corden had a surprise for the pop star. Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" not only takes place in Los Angeles but films there as well, Corden drove himself and the singer and rapper to the set. "Bold" has been on the air since 1987, and has seen a plethora of famous faces pop in during that time. From Hollywood icons like Betty White to famed "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker, tons of stars have made their mark.

Viewers of the soap and fans of Lil Nas X and Corden alike are in for a real treat because their pop-in visit during "Carpool Karaoke" wasn't just a fun segment for the talk show. Next month, the voice behind "Old Town Road" will find himself in wholly unfamiliar territory, in the middle of "Bold's" trademark drama.