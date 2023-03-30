Lil Nas X And James Corden Set To Make Their Bold And The Beautiful Debuts In April
Even though "The Late Late Show" with James Corden is coming to an end very shortly, the host's signature segment, "Carpool Karaoke," remains a staple of the series. The latest guest on what is arguably the most popular and well-known portion of Corden's talk show was two-time Grammy-winning artist, Lil Nas X. The segment centers around a fictional carpool ride and, while in the vehicle together, Corden and his guest sing along to a variety of their hit songs.
After belting out a few of Lil Nas X's biggest hits, Corden had a surprise for the pop star. Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" not only takes place in Los Angeles but films there as well, Corden drove himself and the singer and rapper to the set. "Bold" has been on the air since 1987, and has seen a plethora of famous faces pop in during that time. From Hollywood icons like Betty White to famed "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker, tons of stars have made their mark.
Viewers of the soap and fans of Lil Nas X and Corden alike are in for a real treat because their pop-in visit during "Carpool Karaoke" wasn't just a fun segment for the talk show. Next month, the voice behind "Old Town Road" will find himself in wholly unfamiliar territory, in the middle of "Bold's" trademark drama.
The unlikely duo will appear in scenes with Hope and Deacon
Worlds are colliding next month when Lil Nas X and James Corden officially make their debut on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." While their appearance was teased on "The Late Late Show," Soap Opera Digest confirmed their official involvement. The duo's episode won't air until April 19, but if the teaser fans saw during "Carpool Karaoke" was any indication, they're dropping by in the middle of juicy Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown Pelzer) drama.
In the clip, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) can be seen talking to her father, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) about Sheila finally being brought to justice thanks to his hard work alongside Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). This will hopefully make up for the Bill/Sheila/Ridge plot twist that left fans shaking their heads. However, a paranoid Deacon gets confused during the conversation, assuming Hope is aware of his lengthy affair with the career criminal and murderer.
Lil Nas X makes his debut during this chat, but he has to film multiple takes as their waiter because he can't contain his laughter. Reminiscing about their surprise visit to the "Bold" set on Instagram, alongside a shot of the smiling foursome, Noelle wrote: "A career highlight for sure. Had such a blast trying not to laugh with @lilnasx @j_corden @sean.kanan. Thank you to @latelateshow & @boldandbeautifulcbs for making it happen."