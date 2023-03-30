Why Beyoncé And Lady Gaga Are The Focus Of A New Kensington Palace Display

Kensington Palace became a part of the royal real estate portfolio in 1689 when it was just known as Nottingham House. In recent years, it's been home to a number of royals, including Princess Diana; there's now a statue of Diana in the Sunken Garden on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Her sons have both lived at the palace as well. One of the gorgeous places that William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales have called home include Apartment 1A at Kensington, which used to be Princess Margaret's residence. And you might recognize Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, from the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," since it's where Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex first lived together.

But it's not just a royal residence; Kensington Palace is also open for visitors. You can learn more about Queen Victoria who was born and grew up in the palace as well as tour the elaborate State Apartments; the King's Apartments were the center of the Georgian era, which spanned 1714 to around 1830. Soon, visitors to Kensington Palace will be able to see the grandeur of Georgian-era nobility paired with distinctly modern opulence, and fashion lovers won't want to miss the event that features historical outfits as well as modern looks from present-day icons like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.